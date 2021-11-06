20201 Veterans Day Celebrations in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — This year’s Veterans Day is Thursday, November 11, and the Hampton Roads community is honoring military veterans with several celebrations and festivities in the area.
Chesapeake
Wreath-laying ceremony
- Info: The Chesapeake Mayor’s Commission on Veterans Affairs will hold a wreath-laying ceremony on Veterans Day.
- When: Thursday, November 11 at 11 a.m.
- Where: Chesapeake Veterans’ Memorial in front of City Hall, 306 Cedar Road.
- More info: The public is invited to attend.
Norfolk
Veterans Day Weekend Festivities at Nauticus
- Info: Nauticus in Norfolk invites all veterans and active-duty service members for a weekend of festivities
- When: November 11-14, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday
- Where: Nauticus and Battleship Wisconsin at One Waterside Drive, Norfolk, VA 23510
- Cost: Discounted military tickets must be purchased at the Admissions desk. Adult tickets are $15.95, Child tickets are $11.50, Members are free. Paid admission includes access to the Nauticus museum, special programming, and the Battleship Wisconsin
- More Info: All veterans and active-duty service members will receive 50% off in general admission tickets at the admissions desk with proper ID.
- Veterans Weekend Programming
- POW/MIA Remembrance: On Friday, honor our missing in action service members and prisoners of war in the historic wardroom with 11 different items that hold a special meaning for the families of and the service members.
- Quartermaster Conversations: On Friday, Battleship Operations Manager Keith Nitka will step back into his role as Quartermaster to engage with guests about his experience aboard the Wisconsin.
- Chat with BB64 Veterans: Have you ever want to speak to a battleship sailor? Have questions about what it was like to go to sea on a Dreadnought and fight in a war? Friday, Saturday and Sunday, former crewmembers of the Wisconsin will return to share their stories in the historic wardroom.
- For more info, click here.
Virginia Beach
“Salute to Service” event online
- Info: A virtual celebration and discussion of American veterans
- When: Wednesday, Nov. 10, from 6-7 p.m.
- Where: Online strea, on WebEx, click here to register for the event
- Cost: Free
- The Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Alumni and Friends Association (PACTS/UKHS) and Virginia Beach History Museums (VBHM) are hosting the event. It will feature musical video tributes from Symphonicity, speakers presenting new and important information about veteran benefits and services, and an opportunity for veterans to connect with the community at large. Featured speakers include:
- Moderator: LTC James Belin, U.S. Army (Ret.), PACTS/UKHS Alumnus
- CWO3 Danny Miller, U.S. Navy (Ret.), Commander, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20
- Maj Daniel Boothe, U.S. Air National Guard, Music Director and Conductor, Symphonicity
- PACTS/UKHS Alumni
Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony
- Info: Join the Hampton Roads Council of Veterans Organizations as they pay tribute to all the men and women who have served and protected our country, and fought for our freedom, at the 2021 Tidewater Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony. The parade will include more than 90 units including military units from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Coast Guard that represent the military installations across the region. Veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm, Desert Shield, and Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom will participate, as well as several Tidewater municipal and veterans support organizations, including local high school bands and Boy Scout and Girl Scout troops.
- When: Thursday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m.
- Where: The parade starts at 16th Street and Atlantic Avenue and ends at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial at 19th Street, across from the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street.
Williamsburg
Place flags on graves of veterans
- Info: Williamsburg officials are inviting local residents to help place flags on the graves of veterans in honor of Veterans Day.
- When: Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 9 a.m.
- Where: Cedar Grove Cemetery which is located at 809 Henry Street
- Cost: Free
- Fore more info, click here.
