HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — DAV and RecruitMilitary are co-hosting a virtual veteran’s job fair on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. EST. The event is free and open to transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

Attending employers include General Dynamics Mission Systems, Military Sealift Command, U.S. Department of Energy, Troops to Teachers, and more. ACI Learning, an IT training and certification program, will also be advertising their technical career training programs.

To register and express interest in potential employers, go to www.ecruitmilitary.careereco.com.