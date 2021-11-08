Veterans Day 2021: Deals and freebies for veterans and active-duty military

(WJW/WAVY) — In honor of Veterans Day, which falls on November 11, 2021, many places are offering deals, discounts and freebies for active-duty military, retirees, and their families.

Below is a comprehensive list, with both national and local offers. Not all national chains have locations in our region. Check the company website to see if there is a location near you.

Know of another Veterans Day deal? Send us an email at this address.

Note: most businesses require proof of military service to receive the Veterans Day deals.

Food

Shopping

Bed Bath & Beyond: Appreciation event gets active-duty U.S. military, Veterans and spouses 25% off their entire purchase, in-store only, on November 11.

Appreciation event gets active-duty U.S. military, Veterans and spouses 25% off their entire purchase, in-store only, on November 11. Cracker Barrel: From November 2-15, enjoy 25% off Everyday Military Apparel for Military Family Appreciation Month. Shop now in-store or online.

From November 2-15, enjoy 25% off Everyday Military Apparel for Military Family Appreciation Month. Shop now in-store or Dollar General: Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online.

Veterans, active-duty military and their families can get 20% off purchases Nov. 11-14 after verifying military credentials online. Great Clips : Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10.

: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive either a free haircut that day or a free haircut card. In addition, non-military customers who get a haircut on Veterans Day at Great Clips will receive a free haircut card they can give to an active service member or veteran. The cards can be redeemed for a free haircut from Nov.12 through Dec. 10. Rack Room Shoes/Off Broadway Shoe Warehouse: Military personnel can present their valid U.S. Military ID to receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases every Tuesday and a 20% discount every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Veterans Day.

Military personnel can present their valid U.S. Military ID to receive a 10% discount on in-store purchases every Tuesday and a 20% discount every Memorial Day, 4th of July, and Sheetz: All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday, November 11 at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

All veterans and active-duty military personnel can enjoy a free half turkey or ham sub and a regular-size fountain drink Thursday, November 11 at any of Sheetz’s 635 store locations. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active-duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify. SportClips: Select SportClips locations are offering free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on November 11, 2021, with valid proof of service.

Select SportClips locations are offering free haircuts to active duty U.S. service members and veterans on November 11, 2021, with valid proof of service. Target: Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program.

Veterans and active-duty military and their families can get 10% off two separate purchases with verification of military status through Nov. 13 with the Target Circle program. Travel Centers of America: Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday.

Anyone who has served in the armed forces can receive a complimentary meal of their choice by showing proof of service to their restaurant server prior to ordering Thursday. Walgreens: “To celebrate the service and commitment of the nation’s military and honor the men and women who serve the country,” Walgreens is offering a four-day in-store discount to all veterans and active duty military and their families. On Thursday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 14, veterans, military and their families will receive 20% off regular price eligible store items* at any Walgreens or Duane Reade drugstore nationwide. with myWalgreens™ and proof of service. Some items are not eligible. That list is posted at this link.

Things to Do

Colonial Williamsburg : Free admission for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, retirees and their dependents during Veterans Day weekend, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11-14. They will also host a series of special events honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, including the following: A 60-minute Veterans Day Proclamation Ceremony beginning at 10 a.m. on Palace Green presented in partnership with the Williamsburg Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. Visit a Nation Builder with George Washington (11:45 a.m.) and Marquis de Lafayette (2:45 p.m.) at the Charlton Stage. Military March Honoring America’s Veterans at 3:30 p.m.featuring the Colonial Williamsburg Fifes & Drums, Military Programs staff, and members of Williamsburg community veterans’ groups. The march will begin at Capitol Circle and conclude at Market Square with a ceremony behind the Courthouse featuring an address by Nation Builder George Washington. End of Day Salute at 4:40 p.m. performed by a lone bagpiper from the roof deck of the Governor’s Palace. In Defense of our Liberty evening program offered at 7 p.m. at the Magazine. Separate tickets at an additional cost are required.

: Free admission for all active-duty military, reservists, National Guard members, veterans, retirees and their dependents during Veterans Day weekend, Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 11-14. They will also host a series of special events honoring veterans on Thursday, Nov. 11, including the following: National Parks: The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11).

The National Park Service invites all visitors to remember our veterans by visiting any National Park Service site for free on Veterans Day (November 11). Virginia Zoo: The Virginia Zoo in Norfolk offers $2 off general admission for active-duty military, retired military, veterans and their dependent family members must present a valid government-issued ID.

Services

Autobell® Car Wash is offering a FREE Ride-Thru Car Wash to all veterans and active military on Veterans Day, November 11, 2021. Click here to find an Autobell® Car Wash near you.

Other Offers

7-Eleven: Celebrity Superfans Dak Prescott, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Erin Andrews are excited to announce an exclusive opportunity for veterans and active reserve members. Submit your application today for the chance to become a 7-Eleven Superfan Influencer, get $11k cash and so much more.