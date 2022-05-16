VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Virginia Beach, Mayor Robert M. “Bobby” Dyer and the Mayor’s Veterans Committee are hosting the annual Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30, at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial, 1000 19th St.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at noon.

Capt. Samson C. Stevens Sr. is scheduled to provide the keynote address following opening remarks by CDR Edward T. McCarthy, USCGR (Retired). Stephens has more than 25 years of military experience in operational, intelligence, joint, and staff assignments.

The invocation will be done by Chaplain David Yemington, Vietnam Veterans of America, and Virginia Beach Chapter 969

The Virginia Beach Police Department’s Honor Guard Unit-Rifle Team will provide a 21-Gun Salute and the United States Air Force Heritage Brass Band will play music for the event. The National Anthem and “God Bless America” will be performed by Tony Tontini, a Virginia Beach resident.

Military commands and organizations are invited to bring wreaths to place at the memorial during the ceremony.

Residents who would like to place an American flag (provided) around the base of the memorial are encouraged to arrive prior to the start of the ceremony.