NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Wasp returned to Naval Station Norfolk July 28 after almost 18 months in dry-dock selected restricted availability.
According to a press release, many restorations were made to the USS Wasp during the availability, including a renovation of the ship’s galley, an upgrade to electrical and weapons systems and an overhaul of the ship’s boilers, steering components and navigation systems.
USS Wasp returned from Japan in 2019 and was on call until early 2021 for humanitarian relief while conducting anti-submarine warfare operations and deck landing qualifications for various squadrons.
The ship will enter a continuous maintenance availability while in Naval Station Norfolk and will prepare for future deployments.