NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Wasp returned to Naval Station Norfolk July 28 after almost 18 months in dry-dock selected restricted availability.

According to a press release, many restorations were made to the USS Wasp during the availability, including a renovation of the ship’s galley, an upgrade to electrical and weapons systems and an overhaul of the ship’s boilers, steering components and navigation systems.

The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) sails in the Philippine Sea Aug. 26, 2018 during a Passing Exercise (PASSEX) with the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force. PASSEX enabled the Wasp ARG and the JMSDF a chance to practice communications and maneuvering procedures. The Wasp Amphibious Ready Group is currently operating in the region to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Taylor King)

USS Wasp returned from Japan in 2019 and was on call until early 2021 for humanitarian relief while conducting anti-submarine warfare operations and deck landing qualifications for various squadrons.

The ship will enter a continuous maintenance availability while in Naval Station Norfolk and will prepare for future deployments.