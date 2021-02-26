USS Vella Gulf cruiser returning to Norfolk for repairs after reporting fuel leak

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Vella Gulf guided missile cruiser is returning to Norfolk after reporting a fuel oil leak.

The leak is in one of the ship’s engineering spaces and happened after the ship operated in heavy seas during trans-Atlantic passage, a Navy spokeswoman told 10 On Your Side. After evaluation, the Navy determined repairs needed to be made in port, but said it would be premature to speculate on the extent of damage.

The Navy says the ship remains in safe condition and doesn’t require assistance. The rest of the ships in the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group will remain underway.

The strike group had just departed Naval Station Norfolk last week about six months after returning from their previous deployment. Sailors in the group got their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 14.