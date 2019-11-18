USS Truman heads back to sea following maintenance

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Harry. S. Truman is headed back to sea after a period of maintenance.

The ship is not deploying.

The Truman headed to sea Monday to re-integrate the carrier and air wing, Navy Public Affairs Officer for the U.S. Second Fleet Cmdr. Ashley Hockycko wrote in an email.

The ship is making final preparations to “ensure the carrier, air wing, and Sailors are operationally ready for deployment,” Hockycko said.

The Navy announced the ship had an electrical issue in August.

It was scheduled for deployment this fall.