USS Truman can return to homeport after spending time at sea to avoid COVID-19

(WAVY) — The USS Harry S. Truman will soon return to its homeport in Norfolk following a period of time at sea in an attempt to keep the crew safe from COVID-19.

The U.S. Navy first announced the Truman carrier strike group would remain at sea in mid-April in an effort to “maintain the strike group’s warfighting capability while ensuring the safety of the crew.”

The Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite went aboard the Truman Friday to announce the carrier will return in mid-June.

“The [Chief of Naval Operations] and I are beyond proud of everything you have done, for you to continue to be out here ever vigilant and ever prepared,” said Braithwaite. “I know what it’s like to be deployed away from the ones you love. I want you to all know how much that means to not only people like me in leadership roles, but more importantly, people in America. You are the tip of the spear.”

During his time on the ship, Braithwaite also announced he would award the Meritorious Unit Commendation Ribbon to all members of the strike group.

“This entire strike group deserves to be recognized,” said Braithwaite. “For the rest of your service and the rest of your lives, you can look down at your service ribbons and remember this deployment for its distinct contribution to our national security.”

