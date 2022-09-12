NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The guided-missile destroyer USS Ross returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Sunday.

According to Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Seelbach, the destroyers return to Norfolk marks the end of a nearly 10 year tour of USS Ross’s time as a Forward Deployed Naval Forces-Europe (FDNF-E) Destroyer.

Ross joined the USS Donald Cook in June 2014 in Rota, Spain as the first two Rota-based FDNF-E destroyers under Commander, Task Force (CTF) 65. Ross now turned over it’s duties to the USS Paul Ignatius.

During its’ time in the US 6th Fleet, Ross participated in multiple multi-lateral maritime training opportunities with partners such as Cyprus, France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Morocco, Norway, Romania, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.