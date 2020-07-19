USS Newport News returns to homeport Naval Station Norfolk following deployment

Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Second Class Tyler Lott assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750), embraces his wife Cheri Lott, at Naval Station Norfolk upon returning from deployment, July 18, 2020. Newport News returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g Jacob Dirr/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Newport News returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after deployment on Saturday.

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine reached a milestone of 1,000 dives and spent 137 continuous days underway. During the deployment, it steamed about 45,000 nautical miles and conducted one port visit to Diego Garcia. The visit allowed the crew an opportunity for rest and relaxation while providing logistical support and abiding by COVID-19 guidelines.

The USS Newport News supported national security interests and maritime security operations.

“The level of dedication, teamwork, resiliency and heart this crew demonstrated during an extended seven-month deployment is just amazing,” Cmdr. Dave Fassel said.

“The fact that we were able to spend 137 continuous days at sea while managing our equipment status and food inventory is a true testament to the mental toughness and sacrifice every Sailor exhibited to ensure Newport News was on station when the country called upon her,” he continued.

Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Second Class Tyler Lott recalled the fuel replenishment at sea.

“My proudest moment during deployment was our resupply at sea,” said Lott. “It was an expertly coordinated and executed effort, and we got the much-needed supplies to continue our mission. I was proud to play my small role in this success.”

Cheri Lott, the wife of Tyler Lott, is happy to have her husband home from his seven-month deployment.

“Deployments are always hard, but as a nurse during this pandemic it has been the most difficult we have experienced yet,” Cheri said. “Tyler and I are newlyweds, and I am so excited to have my husband home and start our lives together.”

“Due to the effects of COVID-19 and the need to remain a battle-ready asset, Newport News was restricted to the pier to ensure there was no risk to the crew to contract the virus,” Fassel said. “Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia and Diego Garcia Morale, Welfare and Recreation truly helped the crew get some well-deserved rest and relaxation after an arduous 137 days at sea.”

While operating in the Fifth Fleet, Newport News participated in a bilateral interoperability exercise with the French ship (FS) Languedoc and an anti-submarine warfare exercise with the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group.

Navy officials sad that 28 enlisted Sailors and five officers earned their submarine warfare qualification, known as “dolphins,” while four officers promoted, 15 enlisted Sailors advanced to the next paygrade and 30 reenlisted.

The video of the USS Newport News returning to Naval Station Norfolk can be watched here.

Sailors assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) moor the boat at Naval Station Norfolk, July 18, 2020. Newport News returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield/Released)

The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750) transits to Naval Station Norfolk, July 18, 2020. Newport News returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alfred Coffield/Released)

Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) Second Class Tyler Lott assigned to the Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Newport News (SSN 750), embraces his wife Cheri Lott, at Naval Station Norfolk upon returning from deployment, July 18, 2020. Newport News returned to its homeport at Naval Station Norfolk after a seven-month deployment in support of national security interests and maritime security operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g Jacob Dirr/Released)

