NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — From the well deck of the USS New York in a ceremony commemorating the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attack on the United States, they honored “those unfortunate souls that had their lives tragically cut short on 9/11 due to a horrendous and cowardly act of terrorism.”

The ceremony took place on board a Navy ship made from seven and a half tons of World Trade Center steel.

From the New York Fire Department, Tony Tricario was one of the first responders to arrive at the World Trade Center. He spoke about all the heroic actions he saw and also, as a witness to the loss of innocent lives and of fellow firefighters.

“We got to keep the memories alive just as we did for Pearl Harbor,” Tricario said. “Just as we did for the Civil War. We need to keep these memories alive so we don’t forget were we come from.”

Tricario honored to speak to these sailors on a NAVY ship that bears the name of his city that he took an oath to protect.

“Coming aboard this ship and seeing the way that this is almost a living museum and seeing the things that are in here,” Tricario said, “I can not tell you the elation I felt from this.”

Engraved with the total number of lost firefighters and police officers is this piece of steel. It is the single largest piece of steel recovered from ground zero. It serves as a constant reminder of the importance of the ship and was given to the ship when it was commissioned.

“It was raised to give the personnel who are working on this ship a sense of pride and accomplishment and a reminder of why this ship is going to be so great,” said Sr. Chief Ryan Legge.

The ceremony ended by honoring the flag of our country and promise from the ship’s captain.

“Just like those first responders on 9/11, we will be trained to run towards the fight and to answer the call whatever that may be,” said Capt. Ben Oakes. “It is in our DNA and America and freedom across the globe depend on it.”

USS New York recently returned from a brief two-month deployment and is undergoing maintenance here at Naval Station Norfolk preparing for their next deployment.