USS Mason, USS Nitze and USS Bainbridge return from deployment

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A warm welcome home Tuesday to three destroyers that deployed back in April.

USS Mason (DDG 87), USS Nitze (DDG 94) and USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) returned to Naval Station Norfolk, where the sailors on board were greeted by excited family members anxious to see them.

The ships participated in operations in the Mediterranean as part of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group (CSG).

They also helped with maritime security in the Persian Gulf during tense times with Iran over the summer.

Each ship traveled more than 45,000 nautical miles during their seven-month deployment.