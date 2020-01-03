USS Leyte Gulf to return to Norfolk Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy ship USS Leyte Gulf will return to Norfolk Saturday following a nine-month deployment in the U.S. 6th and 5th Fleet areas of operation.

The Ticonderoga class guided-missile cruiser left March 27 as part of the Carrier Strike Group 12 to support maritime stability and security.

During the last nine months, Leyte Gulf took part in several “interoperability and partnership-building exercises” with sister services and other allied navies.

The ship traveled more than 50,000 nautical miles and went to the Strait of Gibraltar, the Suez Canal, the Bab-el Mandeb, and the Strait of Hormuz.