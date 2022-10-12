NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Wasp-class amphibious ship, USS Kearsarge, returns to Naval Station Norfolk Thursday after a seven-month deployment.

According to a news release, more than 4,000 Sailors and Marines assigned to the Kearsarge supported a wide range of interoperability opportunities and exercises in the High North, North Atlantic, Central Mediterranean and Baltic region.

These exercises helped increase combat readiness and crisis capabilities while also strengthening relationships with NATO allies and partners.

The USS Arlington and USS Gunston Hall are also scheduled to return Thursday.