USS Kearsarge and USS Arlington return to Norfolk Thursday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — More than 4,500 sailors and Marines serving on the USS Kearsarge and USS Arlington will return to Naval Station Norfolk from deployment on Thursday.

The Kearsarge ARG consists of the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), the amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), the dock landing ship USS Fort McHenry (LSD 43), Fleet Surgical Team (FST) 2 and FST 8, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, Tactical Air Control Squadron 21, components of Naval Beach Group 2 and the embarked staff of Amphibious Squadron 6.

According to U.S. Navy officials, the Navy-Marine Corps team conducted a seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations, crisis response and theater security cooperation.

The team also provided a forward naval presence in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

Kearsarge and Arlington are homeported at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia, and.. The 22nd MEU is stationed in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver will be at the homecoming with all the joyous families anxious for their loved ones return. Look for her coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.

