USS John F. Kennedy unveils its official seal

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As work continues on the U.S. Navy’s new Ford-class aircraft carrier, another piece of its identity has been unveiled.

The Pre-Commissioning Unit for the USS John F. Kennedy and its crew released an image of the ship’s official seal Wednesday.

According to a Navy news release, the new seal includes symbolism of the successes that the former president had in his life and presidency.

The seal has 35 stars around the outer ring that represent Kennedy as the nation’s 35th president. It also includes symbols of his Naval service and vision for space exploration.

“Our motto exemplifies President Kennedy’s life. From the first day of his presidency, he challenged every American during his inauguration speech to ‘ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country.’ He regarded serving one’s nation as an honor and held the utmost respect for those who did so with courage, especially when faced with adversity. John F. Kennedy displayed extraordinary courage, both in combat as a naval officer, and as president of the United States. The seal design and ship’s motto are a very powerful and fitting way to honor his legacy.” Capt. Todd Marzano, commanding officer of USS John F. Kennedy Pre-Commissioning Unit

The seal is also complemented with a motto: “Serve with Courage.” Marzano said the motto perfectly reflects the life of Kennedy.

This is the second aircraft carrier bearing Kennedy’s name and legacy.

The ship has been under construction since August 2015.

On Oct. 29, the ship’s dry dock at Newport News Shipbuilding-Huntington Hills Industries in Newport News was flooded to officially launch the aircraft carrier.

According to the release, the John F. Kennedy will be christened on Dec. 7 at Newport News Shipbuilding.