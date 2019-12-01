USS Harry S. Truman deploys following electrical issue repairs

191201-N-RQ450-0263 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Dec. 1, 2019) An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to the “Sunliners” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81, takes off from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in the Atlantic Ocean Dec. 1, 2019. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (CSG) is conducting operations in U.S. 6th Fleet to support maritime security operations in international waters, alongside our allies and partners. The Harry S. Truman CSG last operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in 2018, demonstrating its ability to operate from the High North to the East Mediterranean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Victoria Sutton/Released)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Harry S. Truman is now operating in the U.S. 6th Fleet Area of Operation after repairs were made.

The carrier had been held back since August after the Navy said an electrical issue would need to be repaired before being released.

“We are ready to continue our steadfast commitment to our allies and partners in U.S. 6th Fleet. These vital sea lanes must remain open for global commerce and prosperity, and nothing in the world is able to foster regional security like a carrier strike group.” Rear Adm. Andrew J. Loiselle

The Harry S. Truman strike group last operated in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations in 2018.

The 6th Fleet includes areas around the Mediterranean and northern Africa.

