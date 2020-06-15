USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group returning to Norfolk on Tuesday

MU198-N-MU198-276 NORFOLK, Va. (April 11, 2018) The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departs Naval Station Norfolk as part of Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike GroupÕs (HSTCSG) deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. With CVN 75 as […]

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and the rest of its strike group will return home to Norfolk on Tuesday after their homecoming was delayed back in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navy announced Monday.

The strike group has remained in the western Atlantic Ocean (the Navy’s 2nd Fleet area) since getting orders in April to stay out to sea to protect the health of sailors.

Secretary of the Navy Kenneth J. Braithwaite went aboard the Truman on June 4 to announce the group would be heading home in mid-June and to thank them for their service. The Truman has spent at least one day underway for 32 of the last 36 months, the Navy says.

“This entire strike group deserves to be recognized,” Braithwaite said. “For the rest of your service and the rest of your lives, you can look down at your service ribbons and remember this deployment for its distinct contribution to our national security.”

The strike group also includes the guided-missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG 60); and DESRON 28 guided-missile destroyers USS Lassen (DDG 82), USS Forrest Sherman (DDG 98), and USS Farragut (DDG 99).

WAVY will be there to cover the Truman’s arrival on Tuesday.