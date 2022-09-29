NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Arleigh-Burke class guided-missile destroyer USS Gonzalez returned to Naval Station Norfolk on Thursday.
According to a press release, Gonzalez deployed on January 23 as part of a surge deployment of five destroyers before joining the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group in the Mediterranean Seas as part of the destroyer squadron.
The ship traveled throughout the regions and participated in many bilateral and multi-lateral training opportunities.
These trainings provided the opportunity to enhance relationships with European allies and partners.