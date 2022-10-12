NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Friends, family and current and former crew members of USS Cole gathered at Naval Station Norfolk Wednesday to remember the attack on the guided missile destroyer 22 years ago.

Members of the terrorist group al-Qaeda pulled up to the ship in a small vessel on Oct. 12, 2000 and detonated an improvised explosive device.

The attack claimed the lives of 17 USS Cole Sailors. Another 37 crewmembers were injured.

A remembrance ceremony at @NAV_STA_NORFOLK on the anniversary of the USS Cole bombing. Seventeen sailors lost their life. Hear from family and a former crew member about the attack. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/2Bs4j2DbaC — Lauryn Moss (@laurynmossWAVY) October 12, 2022

