NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The USS Bulkeley departed Naval Station Norfolk on August 4 for the last time.

This departure commences the ship’s scheduled homeport shift to Rota, Spain as part of the U.S. Navy’s long-range plan to rotate Rota-based destroyers.

According to a news release, the USS Bulkeley will join USS Arleigh Burke, USS Roosevelt, USS Paul Ignatius and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron as assets to the Forward Deployed Naval Force-Europe (FDNF-E).

USS Bulkeley (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theodore Green)

“Bulkeley is a highly capable, multi-warfare platform that is joining a substantial force of FDNF-E assets already in place,” said Harkin. “When combined with our partners and allies, we are collectively ready to perform a myriad of tasks, including NATO ballistic missile defense, the full spectrum of maritime security operations, bi-lateral and multi-lateral training exercises, and NATO operations and deployments,” according to the news release.

Once USS Bulkeley arrives in Rota, Spain, USS Ross and USS Porter will shift homeports from Rota to Norfolk in the coming months, making this the final scheduled homeport shift.