USS Arlington returns to Norfolk after Haiti relief efforts

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The crew of the USS Arlington is returning home to Norfolk on Wednesday after being deployed to help with earthquake relief efforts in Haiti.

More than 2,000 people were killed and more than 12,000 injured by the 7.2 magnitude quake.

The Arlington, a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, left Norfolk on August 17 just after returning from a three-week training exercise at sea. Crews left with multiple pallets of supplies such as food and diapers and two helicopters.

420 sailors and about 200 Marines were aboard.

“Additional first aid, water delivery, food delivery, rubble clearance of obstacles and roadways, search and rescue and casualty evacuation as well as we have a fleet surgical team on board that will be able to provide medical assistance,” Lt. Col. Cory Murtaugh of the Marine Corps told WAVY back in August.

WAVY’s Jason Marks will greet the crew on Wednesday. Look for updates coming up.