USPS releases Forever Stamps in honor of ‘brave and loyal’ military dogs

Military

Credit: U.S. Postal Service

(WTVO) — The United States Postal Service released a new set of Forever Stamps on Thursday which honor “the nation’s brave and loyal military working dogs.”

“Each block of four stamps features one stamp of each of the following breeds — German shepherd, Labrador retriever, Belgian Malinois and Dutch shepherd — that commonly serve in America’s armed forces,” according to a press release.

The release said each stamp features a background showing a detail of a white star. The illustrations in the stamps are “in red, white, blue and gold to represent the American flag and patriotism.”

The stamps are available in stores or online at USPS.com

