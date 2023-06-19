VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The USO’s Military Village event at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront began with the centerpiece of its display, a landing craft air cushion out of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek to 24th Street and continued with events such as kayak fishing, skydiving, Saturday morning yoga and cornhole and disc golf competitions.

“Today marks the first day that the USO is taking Virginia Beach by air, land and sea.” said USO Southeast Region Communications Manager Barry Morris.

The USO Military Village is an annual event featuring displays of military equipment, games and demonstrations.

Morris said it was a weeklong event filled with activities “for our active-duty service members, their families, reserves and national guards.”

“We want this to continue to grow and connect the military and service community,” Morris said, “and let them know we are all neighbors here and we all love and enjoy calling Virginia Beach home.” said Morris.