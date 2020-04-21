USNS Comfort takes in patients from New Jersey

NEW YORK (WAVY) — It’s been about three weeks since the USNS Comfort hospital ship arrived in New York Harbor to help ease the burden on the city’s struggling hospitals.
Now, the Norfolk, Virginia-based ship is admitting and treating patients from New Jersey.
The crew began treating New Jersey patients starting April 17 to help support the United States’ COVID-19 response, the U.S. Navy said in an update Monday.
“New Jersey state hospitals coordinated with Comfort doctors to ensure patients could be effectively transferred across state lines and aboard the ship to receive care,” the Navy said.
The Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station, federal and state officials as an integrated system to relieve the medical systems in both New York and New Jersey.
It started treating COVID-19 patients earlier this month.
“Every one of those that we pull from the community or from the city hospitals is one more open bed for New Jersey hospitals to refill,” said Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the medical treatment facility aboard Comfort. “I’m very proud of the crew, our medical providers, nurses, support staff that are providing outstanding care to the people of New York City and New Jersey. We look at it as one patient at a time.”
