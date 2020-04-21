USNS Comfort takes in patients from New Jersey

The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. It’s expected to bolster a besieged health care system by treating non-coronavirus patients while hospitals treat people with COVID-19. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (WAVY) — It’s been about three weeks since the USNS Comfort hospital ship arrived in New York Harbor to help ease the burden on the city’s struggling hospitals.

Now, the Norfolk, Virginia-based ship is admitting and treating patients from New Jersey.

The crew began treating New Jersey patients starting April 17 to help support the United States’ COVID-19 response, the U.S. Navy said in an update Monday.

“New Jersey state hospitals coordinated with Comfort doctors to ensure patients could be effectively transferred across state lines and aboard the ship to receive care,” the Navy said.

The Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station, federal and state officials as an integrated system to relieve the medical systems in both New York and New Jersey.

It started treating COVID-19 patients earlier this month.

“Every one of those that we pull from the community or from the city hospitals is one more open bed for New Jersey hospitals to refill,” said Capt. Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of the medical treatment facility aboard Comfort. “I’m very proud of the crew, our medical providers, nurses, support staff that are providing outstanding care to the people of New York City and New Jersey. We look at it as one patient at a time.”

200409-N-EV253-1222 NEW YORK CITY (April 9, 2020) Sailors prepare to transport a patient arriving for medical treatment from an ambulance onto the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman/Released)

200409-N-EV253-1145 NEW YORK CITY (April 9, 2020) Sailors track a patient’s arrival and arranges their transport from the pier to their receiving unit aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman/Released)

200409-N-EV253-1038 NEW YORK CITY (April 9, 2020) Cmdr. Lori Cici, left, and Lt. Akneca Bumfield stand by for an inbound ambulance carrying a patient arriving for medical care aboard aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman/Released)

200409-N-EV253-1169 NEW YORK CITY (April 9, 2020) An emergency medical services team sanitizes an ambulance after dropping off a patient for treatment aboard the Military Sealift Command hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20). Comfort cares for trauma, emergency and urgent care patients without regard to their COVID-19 status. Comfort is working with Javits New York Medical Station as an integrated system to relieve the New York City medical system, in support of U.S. Northern Command’s Defense Support of Civil Authorities as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sara Eshleman/Released)

