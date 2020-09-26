USNS Burlington to depart Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek on Saturday

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (February 14, 2019)-Military Sealift Command’s expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Burlington (T-EPF 10) pulls into Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Feb. 14. USNS Burlington is the U.S. Navy’s newest expeditionary fast transport ship and will be used- transport personnel and equipment in support of a variety of Department of Defense missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Brian Suriani/released)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The USNS Burlington is scheduled to depart Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story on Saturday, September 26 at 9 a.m.

The Navy said in a press release, the Burlington was chosen to test a concept of operation on combat ships deployed to the United States Southern Command area.

The Burlington will serve as a support platform that will transport a Maintenance Expeditionary Team of active-duty sailors, their equipment, and repair materials to the various LCS ship locations for maintenance.

The USNS Burlington was designed for rapid intra-theater transport of troops and military equipment.

The ship is one of 14 EPFs scheduled to be built for the U.S. Navy. 25 civil service mariners will operate, navigate, and maintain the USNS Burlington.

Navy officials said the ship is tasked with anything from carrying containerized portable hospitals to support disaster relief to transporting tanks and troops.

