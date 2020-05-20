US Navy hosts first virtual Fleet Week in New York

NEW YORK (May 24, 2017) Sailors and Marines man the rails aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3) as it transits the Hudson River during Fleet Week New York 2017. Fleet Week New York is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen, as well as witness firsthand the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carter Denton)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard officially launched the first-ever virtual Fleet Week New York 2020 on Wednesday.

The online event will run from May 20 to May 26 and be hosted via social media. The weeklong celebration includes video tours of surface vessels, harbor patrol security boats, and Q&A sessions with an E-2D “Hawkeye” pilot and a member of the Navy’s elite “Leap Frogs” parachute team.

May 20 schedule of events includes:

9 a.m. – Virtual tour of USS Laboon (DDG 58) from Naval Station Norfolk on Facebook.

11 a.m. – Meet a Military Working Dog Handler based at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on Facebook.

12 p.m. – Learn about Naval Weapons Station Earle’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal robots at Naval Weapons Station Earle, New Jersey on Facebook.

2 p.m. – USO Show Troupe presents “America the Beautiful” on Facebook and Instagram.

3 p.m. – Marine Corps Forces, Pacific Band performs “Come Together” by The Beatles on Facebook.

8 p.m. – The NY Subliners join the Navy eSports team in Call of Duty Warzone squad stream on Twitch.

“We know we will be back again one day, but until then we want to give you an opportunity to interact with us in the meantime,” Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region-Mid-Atlantic, said in a welcome video.

Viewers are encouraged to check back each day as new content is added to the line-up.

“You’ll be able to see virtual ship tours, see some of our nation’s aircraft, hear our military bands play, ask questions of our men and women in uniform. All from the comfort and safety of your own home,” Rock continued.

On March 27, the Navy Region Mid-Atlantic announced that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Fleet Week New York 2020 was canceled. The virtual event is a new way for New York City and the surrounding tri-state area to continue to take part in the annual celebration despite the pandemic.

All content that has appeared on the Fleet Week New York social media feeds can be found at fleetweeknewyork.com.

