US Marine Corps bans depictions of Confederate battle flag from its bases

TAMPA (WFLA) — The United States Marine Corps announced Friday the ban of depictions of the Confederate battle flag from all of its bases.
“The Confederate battle flag has all too often been co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps,” USMC posted on Twitter.
The Marine Corps becomes the first branch of the US military to order the removal of depictions of the flag, which includes bumper stickers, clothing, mugs, posters, etc.
Marine Gen. David Berger originally announced the ban of the flag from Marine Corps bases in February. The Marine Corps made it official Friday.
Read the full guidance here: https://go.usa.gov/xwK4x.
