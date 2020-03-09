US: 2 service members killed by ‘enemy forces’ in Iraq

FILE – This March 27, 2008, aerial file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. A Federal court has ordered the Pentagon to temporarily halt work with Microsoft on its $10 billion military cloud contract, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, after Amazon sued alleging that President Donald Trump’s bias against the company hurt its chances to win the project. Amazon requested the court issue the injunction last month. Both the documents requesting the block and the judge’s decision to issue the temporary injunction are sealed by the court. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S. military says two U.S. service members have been killed by “enemy forces” while advising and accompanying Iraqi security forces. In a statement, its says the two were killed Sunday during a mission to eliminate a stronghold of the Islamic State group in a mountainous area of north-central Iraq.

It says the names of the service members are being withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy. No further details were immediately available. The U.S. maintains some 5,200 troops in Iraq on a mission to assist and provide training to Iraqi security forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.