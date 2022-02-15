Upcoming career fair for military community in Hampton Roads to host several exhibitors

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 751,000, the lowest since March, but it’s still historically high and indicates the viral pandemic is still forcing many employers to cut jobs. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a virtual career fair for members of the military community.

The free hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb 17, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Decker Hald Moone Center which is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Norfolk.



The fair is for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The event is set to host several exhibitors including the Virginia Department of Transportation, Elizabeth River Tunnels, Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., and more.

For more information, CLICK HERE.