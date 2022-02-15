Upcoming career fair for military community in Hampton Roads to host several exhibitors

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The DAV and RecruitMilitary will be hosting a virtual career fair for members of the military community.
The free hiring event is scheduled for Thursday, Feb 17, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Decker Hald Moone Center which is located at 1 Waterside Drive in Norfolk.
The fair is for all transitioning members of the military, veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The event is set to host several exhibitors including the Virginia Department of Transportation, Elizabeth River Tunnels, Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., and more.
For more information, CLICK HERE.
Download the WAVY News App to keep up with the latest news, weather and sports from WAVY-TV 10. Available in both the Apple and Google Play stores.