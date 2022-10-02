NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — USS Gerald R. Ford deployment has been delayed due to the potential for major tidal flooding Monday.

The statement from the U.S. 2nd Fleet says a notice will be sent out with an updated schedule.

“Due to changing weather conditions, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) will not be getting underway tomorrow. We are closely monitoring the weather and will provide an updated schedule when available.” Commander Lara Bollinger, U.S. 2nd Fleet

News of the delayed deployment comes after problems with never-before-seen technology has caused delays for the USS Gerald R. Ford in the past.

USS Gerald R Ford is the largest aircraft carrier in the world and costs over $15 billion in overall construction, research, and development.