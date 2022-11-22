NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A military appeals court ordered a new sentencing hearing for a

U.S. Navy SEAL who was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of the U.S. Army Green Beret.

In a recent hearing, the appeals court ruled prosecutors did not disclose a U.S. Marine who testified against Tony DeDolph asked for clemency in exchange for his testimony.

The ruling came last week nearly 2 years after DeDolph received his decade-long punishment. Gulf was one of four American service members charged in the death of Army Staff Sgt. Logan Melgar. The men were serving in the African country of Mali in 2017 when Melgar died.

Marine Staff Sgt. Kevin Maxwell Jr. and SEAL Adam Matthews pleaded guilty to lesser charges and were sentenced to prison.

Matthews testified in 2019 that Melgar’s death was a botched attempt to “embarrass” him over perceived “slights.”

In 2021, U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez was found guilty of manslaughter in connection with Melgar’s death.

Madera-Rodriguez was also found guilty of several other charges by a panel of eight military members after a court martial in Norfolk, including conspiracy to obstruct justice, false official statements and hazing.