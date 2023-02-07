NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The U.S. Navy started to pick up the remaining debris from the Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon.

The balloon was shot down on Saturday, February 4 by an F-22 Raptor fighter from the 1st Fighter Wing at Langley Air Force Base and fell about six miles off the coast of South Carolina into about 50 feet of water.

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, said the clean-up effort began about 10 a.m. on February 5.

Due to changing currents of the ocean, it’s possible that some debris could escape notice and wash ashore.

VanHerck said members of the public can assist by informing local law enforcement personnel if they spot remnants of the balloon; they should not collect it themselves.

The USS Carter Hall is collecting debris near the splashdown and the USNA Pathfinder is mapping the ocean floor searching for debris.

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a high-altitude surveillance balloon off the coast of Myrtle Beach (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Fleet Forces)

USS Carter Hall (Photo Courtesy: U.S Department of Defense)

Explosive ordnance members and at least one unmanned underwater vehicle are also participating, he said.

In addition, VanHerck said the Coast Guard cutters Venturous, Richard Snyder and Nathan B. Bruckenthal, along with Coast Guard aviation support, are keeping the area safe for military personnel and the general public.

The FBI and Naval Criminal Investigative Service agents are embedded with salvage operations personnel to assist in counterintelligence work, he added.