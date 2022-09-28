NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard are currently conducting a search and rescue operation in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia in search for a missing civil service mariner.



According to a release from Military Sealift Command, the mariner was reported missing from the Military Sealift Command Dry Cargo and Ammunition ship USNS Medgar Evers (T-AKE 13) Wednesday after failing to appear for morning muster.

The name of the mariner is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. USNS Medgar Evers currently operates out of Naval Station Norfolk.

Fast response cutter USCGC Nathan Bruckenthal and a U.S. Coast Guard 47-foot motor lifeboat from U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Carolina have also joined in the search.

No further information has been released.