U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command to host program focused on resiliency and suicide prevention

FORT EUSTIS, Va. (WAVY) – Fort Eustis U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command will host a two-day suicide prevention and resiliency professional development event on September 10 and 11th.

The event is scheduled to feature presenters such as Medal of Honor recipient Leroy Petry, veteran, and double amputee JP Lane, and former NFL star Jeff Bostic.

Officials said the two-day event will feature discussions on suicide awareness and prevention in honor of September being Suicide Prevention Month.

In addition to attendance, the VIPs will talk to Fort Eustis’s active duty and civilians about the importance of and how to become resilient professionals.

The Army says, “opportunities to have open conversations about tough topics like suicide and resiliency are essential to building ready and capable Soldiers.”

The following is the list of the scheduled events:

September 10 – Resilience Breakout Sessions with Active Duty featuring JP Lane and Leroy Petry’s presentation of Troops First in Morelli Auditorium within TRADOC HQ

– Resilience Breakout Sessions with Active Duty featuring JP Lane and Leroy Petry’s presentation of Troops First in Morelli Auditorium within TRADOC HQ September 10 – Resiliency Dinner with Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers featuring JP Lane

– Resiliency Dinner with Advanced Individual Training (AIT) Soldiers featuring JP Lane September 11 – Resilience Breakfast with AIT Soldiers featuring Jeff Bostic’s mentorship presentation on resiliency.

