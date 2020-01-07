U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to host career open house

Military

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Local job seekers have the opportunity to meet U.S. Army Corps of Engineer representatives at a career fair on Wednesday.

Hiring managers and current employees will be the Norfolk District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building hosting the career open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Job seekers can attend information sessions, federal agency briefings and learn how to apply to USAJOBS.

If you plan to attend, bring the following:

  • An updated resume
  • A valid, government-issued ID

