Trees for Troops program to deliver Christmas trees to local bases

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Trees for Troops® program is celebrating its 15th holiday season of giving.

A joint effort by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation and FedEx, the program distributes thousands of trees every year to military families.

To date, since the program started in 2005, more than 225,000 Christmas trees have been distributed to military bases in the United States and overseas.

A news release from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story says they expect to receive 350 trees this year.

It’s one of several local bases on the list to receive trees.

Estimated delivery dates:

Dec. 6 – JBLE Langley

Dec. 6 – JBLE Fort Eustis

Dec. 6 – JEB Fort Story

See the full list of bases receiving trees, at this link.

Trees for Troops counts on donations from the public. You can support Trees for Troops through a tax-deductible donation or by becoming a sponsor.