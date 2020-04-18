Travel ban extended until June for military, certain restrictions eased

Airmen load luggage onto a jet during a combat support wing, April 27,2019, at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina. The 4th Fighter Wing and Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center partnered for the CSW exercise, and provides teams the opportunity to train as multifunctional Airmen who learn skills outside their specialty and become adaptive Warfighters. (DVIDS -U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kenneth Boyton)

WASHINGTON (WAVY) — The Pentagon released on Saturday that the military travel ban for international and domestic flights is extended due to the coronavirus.

Originally scheduled to be lifted on May 11, the official statement will be released Monday announcing the extension to June 30, according to Under Secretary for Personnel and Readiness Matthew Donovan and multiple military news sites.

Flexibility will be allowed but has not been specified yet except for select waivers included in the original DoD travel ban.

While the ban currently includes those moving to new permanent duty stations, the information released says that summer is the primary time for military personnel to move as a result of order changes. This will be taken into consideration but moves are expected to take longer.

WAVY.com will have full details once the official statement is released.

