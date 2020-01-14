Traffic congestion causes complaints around Naval Station Norfolk — but should clear up later this month

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Lately, reports of traffic tie-ups near Naval Station Norfolk have surfaced.

10 On Your Side has received several calls and emails complaining about a lot of traffic near the base in Norfolk.

But there should be some relief on the road ahead.

A Naval Station Norfolk spokesperson says the increased congestion has a lot to do with the port loading of the ships.

Ships came in for the holidays, meaning more people are in town and more people are getting on and off the bases.

Base security is also conducting 100-percent ID checks, which is slowing down entry.

A NSN spokesperson said some of the ships are scheduled to go out for training exercises at the end of the month, which should provide some relief with traffic around the base.

The military also says to be patient.

