Special Report: Heroes Left Behind

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There’s a huge federal lawsuit taking center stage in Norfolk.

A goup of 17 veterans is suing the government for $500 million, claiming they’ve been wronged.

The vets and their family members filed the lawsuit saying the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is either denying or dragging its feet to file service connected claims.

They say this is causing years of mental and physical pain.

Last week, the veterans were marching outside the courthouse.

Army veteran Roy Perry-Bey, who only served for six months, says he left after he was assaulted by an officer. He is still dealing with the effects today.

“I’ve been in the eyes of the veteran’s administration for 40 years,” Perry-Bey said. “They give me healthcare. They just have never treated my post-traumatic stress and won’t give me my compensation for my service connected injury.”

Tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6, Jason Marks will show why these veterans are still fighting years after leaving the military.