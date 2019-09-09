Special Report: A Veteran’s Regret Addressed

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy veteran will soon have the one thing he’s wanted for almost 70 years — a high school diploma.

Eighty-five-year-old Ira Edgerton dropped out of high school in the tenth grade.

He joined the Navy a short time later and served decades before retiring.

Most of his time as a sailor was onboard a submarine.

Edgerton’s high school has decided to give him an honorary diploma. He tells us that will fill a void.

“I’ve had a wonderful career. They only thing that was missing was a high school diploma,” Edgerton said.

So why did Edgerton drop out of school?

