Soldier killed by falling tree at Fort Pickett

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WRIC) – A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier was killed and two others were injured by a falling tree during a training exercise at Fort Pickett Monday night.

“If you have not been contacted, your Soldier is safe,” the Virginia National Guard wrote on Facebook. “Please keep in mind that busy training schedules and limited cell phone service may impact your ability to reach your Soldier.”

One U.S. Army Reserve Soldier was killed and two U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers were injured Monday night when severe… Posted by Virginia National Guard on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The incident is still under investigation. Fort Pickett was able to coordinate chaplain and behavioral health support to the unit.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of the Soldier who was killed, and we wish a speedy recovery to the Soldiers who were injured” — Virginia National Guard

Stay with WAVY News 10 for updates to this developing story.