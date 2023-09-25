VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — People gathered Monday night in Virginia Beach to help Gold Star families.

The second-annual Virginia Beach Charity Golf Tournament kicked off Monday night with a silent auction at Warriors Taphouse. The restaurant partnered with Paulson & Paulson, P.L.C., Allied Title, Coastal Grill, Bay Tax Accounting and Spin Modern to sponsor the silent auction and golf tournament.

Money raised goes to the Tunnels to Towers Foundation and its Gold Star Family Home Program, which pays the mortgages for families of fallen service members.

David Culler, who is a veteran and the co-founder and CEO of Warriors Taphouse, said it’s all about helping fallen service members and first responders during an extremely challenging time.

“Obviously bills and mortgages are something that’s very, very challenging for families, especially when you lose somebody, your significant others and your spouse,” Culler said. “So being able to come in here and raise money and give back to these different charitable organizations, and specifically pay off a mortgage of a Gold Star family, is just incredibly heartwarming and something that we’re really, really proud of.”

Last year, they raised more than $147,000. This year, their goal is $200,000. You can learn more by clicking here.