Servicemembers honored during Hampton Roads Chamber reception Wednesday

(WAVY) — The Hampton Roads Chamber held their annual Military Recognition Reception Wednesday.

President and CEO Bryan Stephens, along with other U.S. Navy leaders, announced several sailors who received recognition for their service and dedication in their military roles.

Stephens said some awards handed out include sailor of the year, and outstanding non-commissioned officers.

“You know, we often don’t remember the service and sacrifices of our men and women in uniform, at least we don’t do it enough, because, you know, we live our lives. But these men and women put on that uniform every day and they sacrifice for their nation. We owe it to them to recognize them at every opportunity and to thank them for everything they’ve been doing to protect us,” said Stephens.

This year due to COVID-19, the crowd was smaller, but they took extra precautions to social distance and keep everyone safe.

Latest Posts: