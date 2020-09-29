RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Senators Time Kaine (D-VA) and Roger Wicker (R-MS) among others introduced bipartisan legislation that would designate September 30th as National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day.
According to the Associated Press, overall military suicides have increased by approximately 20% compared to this time last year.
National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day would highlight the treatable invisible wounds sustained by many service members and recognize the families of veterans who have died by suicide.
“While we must continue working on ways to address this crisis, we must also take the time to recognize the troops we’ve lost and their families,” said Kaine. “I’m hopeful this bill will bring more necessary attention to this issue and offer support and community to more military families who’ve had to endure the tragedy of veteran suicide.”
An average of nearly 20 current or former service members die by suicide each day according to data released by the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense.
In addition to this, an estimated 135 individuals are affected by each suicide. This includes family members, friends, and coworkers.
The resolution is also cosponsored by U.S. Senators Jon Tester (D-MT) and Jerry Moran (R-KS).
Latest Posts
- Man convicted of attempted murder, malicious wounding in stabbing of VB officer
- Sen. Tim Kaine helps introduce bipartisan legislation recognizing Sept. 30 as National Veterans Suicide Prevention Day
- Reck On the Road: SEVA Foodbank Volunteers
- Candy factory giveaway: Willy Wonka-like ‘golden ticket’ search begins this week
- Biden releases 2019 tax returns ahead of debate Tuesday night