PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Most military families in Hampton know the routine: every few years, there’s a move. With those moves come a lot of challenges, including finding work for the military spouse.

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation to make it easier for military spouses to find work.

Roughly 34%, or one-third, of all military spouses are unemployed. It’s a number that increased from roughly 22% before the coronavirus pandemic. Both lawmakers and nonprofits want that number to decrease.

“Military spouses are a population that really could use a boost,” said Besa Pinchotti, CEO and executive director of the National Military Family Association. “That unemployment number really hasn’t moved in a positive direction in so many years.”

Pinchotti says military families face unique challenges.

“Military families move every two to three years, and that means military spouses have to pick up and not only find a job, but secure things for their family,” she said. “They’re trying to get their kids into a new school, they’re trying to get to know their community, and then by the time they finally get into their community and find a job, it’s time to leave again.”

That’s why they support the Military Spouse Hiring Act, which Kaine co-sponsored.

“Obviously, Virginia is very full of military spouses and I spent a lot of time talking to them about the obstacles that they face and getting employment,” said Kaine.

The legislation would impact the tax code, and provide incentives for businesses to hire military spouses, similar to the incentives for hiring veterans. Spouses would be included in the Work Opportunity Tax Credit Program.

“I think we really need to focus on our military spouses who have such incredible skills including resilience and flexibility skills and provide employers an incentive to hire them,” said Kaine. “It’ll be good for the workforce and it’ll also be a worthy way to recognize the sacrifice of our military families.”

Companion legislation has been introduced in the House of Representatives.

You can find the summary of the legislation here. You can find the full text here.