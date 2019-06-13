Sailors participate in community service for commemoration of George HW Bush

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Local U.S. Navy sailors spent their morning giving back to the Hampton Roads community.

They participated in multiple community service projects in our area.

It’s all part of a commemoration to President George H.W. Bush, all these sailors are from his namesake aircraft.

Thursday, 1300 sailors from the USS George H.W. Bush, went out to making Hampton Roads a little better.

They were spread out at over 56 separate projects, which included maintenance at local parks and beaches, assisting with inventory at donation centers and stocking shelves at Food Banks.

10 On Your Side caught up with a group of sailors who were sorting Legos ahead of a kid’s summer camp project at Great Neck Recreation center.

“Its a great opportunity to for us to have so much manpower to help with getting ready for the summer camp, this is a huge project for us we have to sort 30 thousand pieces of Lego,” said Great Neck Recreation Supervisor, Eyal Gonen.

The sailors also participated in events with elderly veterans and children at area youth groups.

Capt. Sean Bailey, commanding officer of the USS George H.W. Bush, says they hope to make this a long standing tradition.

“We celebrated the president’s birthday with a big cake,” Bailey said. “That’s what we do in the Navy, but that it really has started as a way to honor the president’s legacy of service. And sadly, with the president’s passing last year, we consider ourselves really that living legacy now and service is always very important to the president.”