Sailor at JEB Little Creek dies from COVID-19-related complications

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A U.S. Navy sailor at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek has died from COVID-19-related complications.

Military officials made the announcement Tuesday.

The sailor tested positive for coronavirus Friday and was admitted to Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk the following day.

They died Monday.

Officials said the sailor was assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 4 based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Those who came into contact with the sailor have been notified and are taking “the appropriate precautions.”

“We mourn the loss of our shipmate; our thoughts and prayers are with the Sailor’s family, friends and coworkers during this difficult time,” the Navy said Tuesday.

The sailor’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours until next of kin is notified.

This sailor is the fourth this month to die from COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications.

On Feb. 5, the Navy identified two sailors who died from the virus: Chief Quartermaster Herbert Rojas with Recruit Training Command Great Lakes and Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Andrew-Godfredson Myers of the USS Tennessee (SSBN 734) (Blue crew).

On Feb. 13, the Navy identified a sailor on the Norfolk-based USS Wasp who died from COVID-19-related complications as Aviation Support Equipment Technician 1st Class Marcglenn L. Orcullo, age 42 of Hawaii.