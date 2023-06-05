HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Furry robotic pets are now comforting military veterans at the Hampton VA Medical Center. The pets live with patients in hospice or palliative care.

The American Red Cross to the Armed Forces donated 10 ‘joy for all’ robotic pets, including five cats and five dogs. The pets offer companion therapy for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“A robotic animal has the same responses – the same reactions as an animal that you would have as a pet but these are a bit more manageable,” said Sarah Houck, American Red Cross VA regional program manager.

Houck said the local Red Cross used about $1,400 to invest in robotic pets for veterans to enjoy.

10 On Your Side was invited to meet Korean-Vietnam veteran Robert Brown. Brown’s nurses describe him as kind and friendly, especially with his new pet he calls ‘Buddy.’

“We have pet therapy but this is a different type of pet therapy,” said LaCountess Hooks, VA Medical Center chief nurse of geriatrics and extended care. “This allows him to have that animal here 24/7 which makes a huge difference to him for his quality of life while he is here.”

Studies show robotic pets can assist with stress or depression in those with dementia.

“Our goal is to take care of our veterans that is why we’re here,” Hooks said. “That is our mission.”

Learn more about the American Red Cross armed forces resources here.