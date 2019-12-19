Retired Army vet who volunteers with service organizations given new car

Keith Davis stands with Tanya Canty of United Way of South Hampton Roads in front of his new car. (Photo courtesy: NABC/Hall Body Shop)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A disabled and retired U.S. Army veteran who has spent his time coordinating free transportation for ill and injured veterans has been rewarded with a set of his own wheels.

And it was all for free.

On Wednesday, Keith Davis received a recently refurbished used vehicle from Hall Body Shop, United Way and the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, according to a news release.

Davis will now be able to use his 2013 Chrysler 200 sedan to get to and from work, continue volunteering and get to his own medical appointments.

Davis volunteers at several veteran service organizations and is the DAV transportation service coordination for the Hampton VA Medical Center. With the center, he helps coordinate free transportation for ill and injured veterans, the release said.

Davis was selected after he applied to the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program.